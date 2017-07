9to5Mac has a new video (below) that demos all the new features found in Apple’s latest iOD developer release, iOS 11, beta 4.

The new release brings several noticeable changes and improvements, including Contacts, Reminders, and Notes icons, new splash screens for apps including Notes and Photos, and Swipe gestures on Lock screen Notifications (View/Clear/Open).

In addition, App Switcher now will not launch when all apps closed and it also auto-closes when all apps are cleared.