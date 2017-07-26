“How could Microsoft’s Windows Phone licensing business model stand a chance against Google’s Free and Open Android? None of the Redmond giant’s complicated countermeasures worked, its smartphone platform is dead,” Jean-Louis Gassée writes for Monday Note.And yet, inexplicably, Microsoft failed to use a very simple move…”

Microsoft’s fourth quarter fiscal year 2017 results “acknowledge what was already notorious: Windows Phone is dead,” Gassée writes. “‘Phone revenue was immaterial and declined $361M.’ This doesn’t come as a surprise. Let’s recall that, in September 2010, Redmond employees held what CNET called a ‘tacky ‘funeral” for iPhone and Blackberry. One wonders how they’ll memorialize Windows Phone.”

“Microsoft’s smartphone troubles started well before the birth of Android,” Gassée writes. “Windows Mobile became the modern Windows Phone in 2011 or 2012 (depending on whom you ask) but it was too late. Licensees didn’t line up at the Redmond door. The platform was already dying. it’s woefully late in the smartphone war, four years after the birth of the iPhone, three years after the first Android phone.”

“We know who/what killed Windows Phone, and it’s not Android. We could point fingers at one or more Microsoft execs as the culprits, but that misses the point: Microsoft culture did it,” Gassée writes. “Culture is dangerous; under our field of consciousness, it sneakily filters and shapes perceptions, it’s a system of permissions to emote, think, speak, and do.”

Read more in the full article – recommended – here.

[Attribution: Quartz. Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]