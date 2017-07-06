“While Amazon has become a bigger competitor in the space, Microsoft’s restructuring is to pivot to software as a service, platform as a service and infrastructure,” Haselton and Fortt report. “‘Microsoft is implementing changes to better serve our customers and partners,’ a Microsoft spokesperson told CNBC. ‘Today, we are taking steps to notify some employees that their jobs are under consideration or that their positions will be eliminated.'”
MacDailyNews Take: What Steve Jobs hath wrought upon the likes of beleaguered Microsoft – which is currently searching for a new line of work just like 3,000 more of its soon-to-be-ex-employees will be doing shortly – will be forever studied in business schools.
