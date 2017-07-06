“Microsoft announced a major reorganization on Wednesday that will include thousands of layoffs, largely in sales,” Todd Haselton and Jon Fortt report for CNBC. “Reports from last week suggested this was going to happen and that Microsoft was going to specifically focus on how it sells its cloud-services product, Azure.”

“While Amazon has become a bigger competitor in the space, Microsoft’s restructuring is to pivot to software as a service, platform as a service and infrastructure,” Haselton and Fortt report. “‘Microsoft is implementing changes to better serve our customers and partners,’ a Microsoft spokesperson told CNBC. ‘Today, we are taking steps to notify some employees that their jobs are under consideration or that their positions will be eliminated.'”

