“The Apple Watch Series 2, Apple’s new flagship wearable, takes the niche-popularity Apple Watch and adds much-needed features such as GPS; improves and ratifies its waterproofing capabilities; and ups the processor clock speed so that (in concert with the streamlined watchOS 3 software) the device should be noticeably faster in use,” David Price writes for Macworld UK.

“The new Apple Watch Series 2 takes the main complaints about the attractive but flawed original Apple Watch – slow operation, lack of GPS, limited water resistance, short battery life – and solves or at least improves them systematically,” Price writes. “Having completed in-depth battery tests – it really is noticeably better in this regard than its predecessor, even compared to when that device was new – and spent more time with the Series 2, we now feel that, given the quality of the design and OS and the numerous improvements on the first-gen model, the price is justified, and the Series 2 is worthy of a rare Macworld five-star rating.”

“If you’re into fitness tracking with a sprinkling of notifications and superb integration with the iPhone, this is a near-perfect option,” Price writes. “The Apple Watch Series 2 is a great wearable, and the only one we’ve seen that feels like it has any chance at all of taking wearables into the mainstream.”

