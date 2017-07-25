“The new Apple Watch Series 2 takes the main complaints about the attractive but flawed original Apple Watch – slow operation, lack of GPS, limited water resistance, short battery life – and solves or at least improves them systematically,” Price writes. “Having completed in-depth battery tests – it really is noticeably better in this regard than its predecessor, even compared to when that device was new – and spent more time with the Series 2, we now feel that, given the quality of the design and OS and the numerous improvements on the first-gen model, the price is justified, and the Series 2 is worthy of a rare Macworld five-star rating.”
“If you’re into fitness tracking with a sprinkling of notifications and superb integration with the iPhone, this is a near-perfect option,” Price writes. “The Apple Watch Series 2 is a great wearable, and the only one we’ve seen that feels like it has any chance at all of taking wearables into the mainstream.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ve worn Apple Watches every day since Day One. We cannot live without them. It’d be too much of a step back. we’d lose too much productivity. Our Apple Watch Series 2 units (Apple Watch Nike+ models, to be exact) as a significant step up from our original Apple Watch (Series 0) devices. We recommend them over Apple Watch Series 1, unless you’re really sure you do not and will never want/need built-in GPS and GLONASS, water resistance to 50 meters, and/or a 2X brighter display.
