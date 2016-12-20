“This situation has played out for every iOS and iOS-derived device that Apple has created. The original iPhone was quite a technological marvel, but it was crippled by its lack of 3G networking, and its price was exceptionally high,” Chester writes. “With the iPhone 3G and 3GS, Apple addressed many of the issues that existed with the iPhone 2G, and by the time of the iPhone 4 the refinement was essentially at the same level that we expect from smartphones today. The original iPad was an interesting idea, but it was quick thick and heavy, and the hardware used at the time was not up to the task of powering such a device, sending it to end of life status after only two major updates. Only one year later, the iPad 2 addressed both of these issues, future versions brought faster hardware and higher resolution displays, and by the time of the iPad Air it reached a level of refinement where further versions have been much more iterative changes.”
“Ultimately, both watchOS and the Apple Watch are still in their early days, and the software will grow and improve over time as the hardware becomes faster and more efficient. The Apple Watch Series 2 really reminds me of the iPad 2,” Chester writes. “It tackles the areas where its predecessor faltered, and provides a much better experience as a result, but there’s still that lingering early adopter feeling that even greater improvements are coming in the next generation. I would imagine that future series of the Apple Watch will bring additional sensors for tracking health information, thinner casings, and hopefully better battery life so features like sleep tracking will be possible. While there’s always something to look forward to in future versions of a product, I think the Apple Watch Series 2 does provide a compelling experience right now, and for iPhone users interested in a fitness tracker or a smartwatch it should be high on your list of devices to consider.”
Read more in the full, comprehensive review – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: For runners, Apple Watch Series 2 / Apple Watch Nike+ with GPS and watchOS 3, is night and day; a significant improvement in usability. We’re enjoying every minute of this Apple Watch journey!
As we wrote back in May:
We wouldn’t trade this first year with our Apple Watches for anything.
You only get one chance to experience and grow with a completely new Apple product. Always take it!
