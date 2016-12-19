For the second weekend in a row, Apple has debuted two new television ad for Apple Watch Series 2.

The :15 spots are called “Go Ride” and “Go Surf.”

“Go Ride” features Apple Watch Series 2 and Apple’s Messages app. It focuses on cycling.

“Go Surf” features Apple Watch Series 2 and the Activity app. It focuses on, duh, surfing and Apple Watch Series 2 water resistance capability.

Both ads start with the Apple Watches being opened as gifts and show off Apple’s rather impressive Apple Watch boxes and packaging.

Apple’s descriptions of the ads:

• Go Ride: Get moving with Apple Watch. Add the Gift of Go to your wish list.

• Go Surf: Catch a workout with every wave. Add Apple Watch to your wish list, and unwrap the Gift of Go.