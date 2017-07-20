“There are indeed a number of mysteries that still surround Apple’s tenth-anniversary iPhone,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR. “But among them all, the biggest question marks likely surround Touch ID. Is Apple’s new fingerprint scanner optical and embedded in the display? Will it be the same as last year’s scanner, but situated on the back of the phone? Will it be omitted entirely, as we’ve heard from the world’s top Apple insider? Rumors have been swirling for months, but I may now have the answer thanks to information from multiple well-placed sources.”

Epstein writes, “I have now received information from three different well-placed sources over the past few weeks, and they have all told me the same thing: The iPhone 8’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor is in the power [Sleep/Wake] button.”

“The news first came to me about a month ago from a source I know well. I’ve since been told the same thing by two additional sources I haven’t known for quite as long,” Epstein writes. “All three sources have provided information to me in the past that has proven to be accurate.”



