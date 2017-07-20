Epstein writes, “I have now received information from three different well-placed sources over the past few weeks, and they have all told me the same thing: The iPhone 8’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor is in the power [Sleep/Wake] button.”
“The news first came to me about a month ago from a source I know well. I’ve since been told the same thing by two additional sources I haven’t known for quite as long,” Epstein writes. “All three sources have provided information to me in the past that has proven to be accurate.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It could also be another reason why, beyond the claim of reachability, Apple moved the Sleep/Wake button from the “top” of the iPhone (where we liked it best) to the side, maddeningly opposite the volume buttons, beginning with iPhone 6/Plus*. Were Apple, knowing the potential difficulties of placing Touch ID into/under the display, conditioning iPhone users for this possible eventuality?
*Only iPhone SE retains the “top” Sleep/Wake button position today.
