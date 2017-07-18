“The fintech startup launched a beta for its own app back in March so it’s been pretty quick to add support for Apple’s contactless payment tech — and is lauding itself as the first of the fintech banks to do so,” Lomas reports. “(Although, also today, two French fintech startups are announcing Apple Pay support.)”
Apple states on the company’s website “that ‘your card details are never shared by Apple when you use Apple Pay, making purchases with your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac is the safer, more private way to pay,'” Lomas reports. “That’s especially interesting when you consider Google’s stated intent, earlier this year, to track credit and debit card spending to further profile web users for ad targeting purposes.”
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Starling Bank customers!
People who value privacy and security use Apple products. — MacDailyNews, September 12, 2015
