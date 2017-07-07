“White, an Apple bull, added that the upcoming iPhone cycle is setting up Apple to reach his $202 price target over the next 12 months, which would value the iPhone maker as over a trillion dollar company based on market capitalization,” Rossignol reports. “Apple’s current market capitalization is around $737 billion.”
Rossignol reports, “In May, RBC Capital Markets analyst Amit Daryanani also said Apple could reach or exceed a trillion dollar market cap within 12 to 18 months…”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, we’re been hearing about Apple achieving a $1 trillion market cap for at least six years now, but could the tenth anniversary iPhone propel Apple’s market value to never before seen heights?
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]