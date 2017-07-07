“Apple’s stock price has declined around 9 percent from its all-time high of $156.10 in May, but Wall Street analyst Brian White believes the recent sell-off represents ‘yet another buying opportunity’ as investors turn their focus to the so-called ‘iPhone 8’ rumored to launch this fall,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“White, an Apple bull, added that the upcoming iPhone cycle is setting up Apple to reach his $202 price target over the next 12 months, which would value the iPhone maker as over a trillion dollar company based on market capitalization,” Rossignol reports. “Apple’s current market capitalization is around $737 billion.”

Rossignol reports, “In May, RBC Capital Markets analyst Amit Daryanani also said Apple could reach or exceed a trillion dollar market cap within 12 to 18 months…”

