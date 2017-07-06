“Many people are writing about the success of the iPhone, and how ten years on, we can clearly see how it changed personal computing. As the fastest-selling consumer electronic device ever, this pocket computer has swept across the globe like a tsunami, selling hundreds of millions of units,” Kirk McElhearn writes for Intego. “In the past year alone, Apple has sold more than 200 million iPhones.”

“One of the biggest successes of the iPhone is its security,” McElhearn writes. “In a time when surfing the web has its dangers, there has been no serious malware in the ten years of its existence.”

“In total, only a few dozen malicious apps or exploits have been discovered, most of which require jailbroken iPhones, can only target specific people, or only work on older versions of iOS,” McElhearn writes. “So, how has Apple managed to create a mobile platform with no major malware in its first 10 years of existence? Here are five ways Apple’s iOS protects you from major malware.”

1. The App Store

2. Code Signing

3. Sandboxing

4. Privileges

5. iOS Updates

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “David G.” for the heads up.]