“Apple is planning to use advanced organic light-emitting diode displays in all new iPhone models launched from the second half of 2018, according to two industry sources,” Debby Wu reports for Nikkei. “One said that Apple is tentatively looking at releasing three new models next year. Apple did not respond to an email seeking comments.”

“Sources in the OLED production equipment industry suggest that panel makers may not be able to produce enough to meet demand if Apple uses OLED displays in all new iPhones in 2018,” Wu reports.

“This year, Apple will use OLED display only in its premium handset, which will offer a high screen-to-body ratio without the iconic home button,” Wu reports. “The two other models it will release will continue to sport liquid crystal displays, and these are expected to be sold into early 2019.”

Read more in the full article here.