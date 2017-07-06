“Sources in the OLED production equipment industry suggest that panel makers may not be able to produce enough to meet demand if Apple uses OLED displays in all new iPhones in 2018,” Wu reports.
“This year, Apple will use OLED display only in its premium handset, which will offer a high screen-to-body ratio without the iconic home button,” Wu reports. “The two other models it will release will continue to sport liquid crystal displays, and these are expected to be sold into early 2019.”
MacDailyNews Take: Is there an echo in here?*
After OLED production rates increase to accommodate Apple’s needs, the “iPhone 7s Plus” very may well be the last of Apple’s physically “almost too large” iPhones and Apple will be able to go edge-to-edge from here on out. Of course, like iPhone 6s Plus, the “iPhone 7s Plus” may stay on the market for two years (into 2019) so we’ll be seeing plenty of Big Boy iPhone Plus models around for some time to come. — MacDailyNews, July 5, 2017
*No, we’re waiting for HomePod!
