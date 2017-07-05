“A recent article on Forbes lists roughly two dozen primary rumors, and there are plenty more out there if you do a quick search. Many of these revolve around the rumored iPhone 8, expected to be the most important of the new devices coming this year,” Maurer writes. “The latest expectation is that the 8 will have a 5.8 inch OLED display, with Apple pushing the screen closer to the edge of the device [meaning physically smaller devices akin to the size of the iPhone 7, but sporting iPhone 7 Plus-sized displays – MDN Ed.].”
“Are we getting to the point where smartphones are getting too big? I certainly think so, as the latest Plus models have a height that’s a tenth of an inch more than the length of a US dollar bill,” Maurer writes. “Many of these phones don’t fit in normal size pockets, so they can be tough to carry around.”
MacDailyNews Take: After OLED production rates increase to accommodate Apple’s needs, the “iPhone 7s Plus” very may well be the last of Apple’s physically “almost too large” iPhones and Apple will be able to go edge-to-edge from here on out. Of course, like iPhone 6s Plus, the “iPhone 7s Plus” may stay on the market for two years (into 2019) so we’ll be seeing plenty of Big Boy iPhone Plus models around for some time to come.
With iPhone 8, Apple will have properly-sized iPhones with properly-sized iPhone displays!
