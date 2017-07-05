“We’re just over two months away from Apple announcing its next iPhone, which means the rumor mill is operating at full blast,” Bill Maurer writes for Seeking Alpha. “At this point, the amount of rumors/leaks continue to pile up to the point where so many will not be true.”

“A recent article on Forbes lists roughly two dozen primary rumors, and there are plenty more out there if you do a quick search. Many of these revolve around the rumored iPhone 8, expected to be the most important of the new devices coming this year,” Maurer writes. “The latest expectation is that the 8 will have a 5.8 inch OLED display, with Apple pushing the screen closer to the edge of the device [meaning physically smaller devices akin to the size of the iPhone 7, but sporting iPhone 7 Plus-sized displays – MDN Ed.].”

“Are we getting to the point where smartphones are getting too big? I certainly think so, as the latest Plus models have a height that’s a tenth of an inch more than the length of a US dollar bill,” Maurer writes. “Many of these phones don’t fit in normal size pockets, so they can be tough to carry around.”

