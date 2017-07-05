“I don’t know about you, but sometimes I get very tired of hearing about politics. It used to be that there were three things that you avoided talking about in social situations: money, religion, and politics,” Jim Lynch blogs eponymously. “But now politics is everywhere, you can’t get away from it… even in Apple Music.”

“I recently signed up for the free Apple Music trial offer, and at first I was having fun with the service. I was even seriously considering becoming a subscriber,” Lynch writes. “Then yesterday I was looking at ‘For You’ and noticed that there was a playlist of ‘Essential Feminism Songs.’ What? How did that get in there? Apparently, it was part of ‘Tuesday’s Playlists.'”

“I’ve written about Apple pushing its politics on its customers before on the Eye On Apple blog, and here is yet another egregious example of it,” Lynch writes. “There is absolutely no need for Apple to do this, but the company just can’t help themselves. They simply must shove their politics in customer’s faces whenever possible… I’ve terminated my free trial of Apple Music.”

