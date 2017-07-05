“I recently signed up for the free Apple Music trial offer, and at first I was having fun with the service. I was even seriously considering becoming a subscriber,” Lynch writes. “Then yesterday I was looking at ‘For You’ and noticed that there was a playlist of ‘Essential Feminism Songs.’ What? How did that get in there? Apparently, it was part of ‘Tuesday’s Playlists.'”
“I’ve written about Apple pushing its politics on its customers before on the Eye On Apple blog, and here is yet another egregious example of it,” Lynch writes. “There is absolutely no need for Apple to do this, but the company just can’t help themselves. They simply must shove their politics in customer’s faces whenever possible… I’ve terminated my free trial of Apple Music.”
Read more via JimLynch.com here.
MacDailyNews Take: To paraphrase William Congreve:
Hell has no fury like a woman scorned.
Some people have said that I shouldn’t get involved politically because probably half our customers are Republicans… so I’m going to just stay away from all that political stuff. — Apple CEO Steve Jobs, August 25, 2004
