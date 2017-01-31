“President Donald Trump’s next target in his administration’s immigration policy will focus on what Silicon Valley fears most: the work-visa programs that tech companies rely on to hire tens of thousands of workers each year,” Elizabeth Gurdus reports for CNBC.

“The executive order is still a draft, according to the report, but if enacted, it could mean major overhauls in the way tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon recruit their employees. Under the order, companies would have to prioritize hiring American workers, and if they must hire foreign workers, then they must prioritize the most highly compensated, according to the report,” Gurdus reports. “‘Our country’s immigration policies should be designed and implemented to serve, first and foremost, the U.S. national interest,'” the draft says, according to a copy obtained by Bloomberg.”

“‘Visa programs for foreign workers … should be administered in a manner that protects the civil rights of American workers and current lawful residents, and that prioritizes the protection of American workers — our forgotten working people — and the jobs they hold,’ the draft states,” Gurdus reports. “Trump’s order affects a number of visa programs including H-1B, L-1, E-2, and B1 visas…”

