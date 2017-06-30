“Adjusted for demographic data, here’s a unique look at the 2016 U.S. election: How the election would have shaped up if the only voters were Mac users; or only PC, iPhone or Android users,” Fried reports.
The actual final tally in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election was 304 electoral votes for Donald Trump to 227 for Hillary Clinton.
MacDailyNews Take: Well, now, there’s an interesting mix!
Some people have said that I shouldn’t get involved politically because probably half our customers are Republicans… so I’m going to just stay away from all that political stuff. — Apple CEO Steve Jobs, August 25, 2004
