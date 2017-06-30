“SurveyMonkey, which nailed the recent U.K. election, has started randomly putting political questions to some of the 3 million people who take their surveys each day,” Ina Fried reports for Axios.

“Adjusted for demographic data, here’s a unique look at the 2016 U.S. election: How the election would have shaped up if the only voters were Mac users; or only PC, iPhone or Android users,” Fried reports.

The actual final tally in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election was 304 electoral votes for Donald Trump to 227 for Hillary Clinton.



