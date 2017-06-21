“Analyzing your pro application’s performance can be frustrating. Some functions are CPU intensive. Some are GPU intensive. Some are a mixture of both,” morgan writes. “In some cases the 2017 iMac 5K 4-core acquitted itself very well compared to the 12-core Mac Pro tower and 8-core Mac Pro cylinder. At other times, it was left in the dust.”
“We featured the 2010 Mac Pro tower with two different GPU setups. The dual Radeon HD 7950 ‘Mac Editions’ are the last AMD GPUs that Apple blessed for the Mac Pro tower,” morgan writes. “Since the NVIDIA Pascal GPUs are the new, hot ‘mad GPU science,’ I included results for the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. The AMD GPUs do best with Apple pro apps (FCPX, Motion). The NVIDIA GPUs do best with DaVinci Resolve NR playback and CUDA capable functions in Adobe apps.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s amazing how well a seven-year-old Mac Pro can perform when it’s user-extensible, isn’t it?
