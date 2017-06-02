“For much of the iPhone’s first decade, the main canvas for developers has been its touchscreen: the face that launched a thousand apps,” Tim Bradshaw reports for The Financial Times. “As Apple’s smartphone reaches its tenth anniversary, the company is starting to open up the iPhone’s ears and eyes to new apps too.”

“At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference next week, the company is expected to up its game against Amazon’s voice-controlled Alexa and Google’s advances in computer vision, with new outlets for its own talking helper Siri and an overhaul of its iOS operating system,” Bradshaw reports. “While recent previous annual gatherings of app makers have focused on software and services, Monday’s opening keynote address, led by Tim Cook, chief executive, could also see Apple unveil new hardware, including a Siri-powered hi-fi to compete head-on with Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Home.”

Some analysts say that “one of Apple’s biggest causes for concern should be that its customers are not saying very much to Siri,” Bradshaw reports. “In some situations, whispering into an iPhone’s ear can be a faster way to complete a task than tapping on a touchscreen.

But Siri faces the same challenge as other virtual assistants. While app icons are laid out on a display, it can be hard for consumers to know what a voice-based assistant can do. If users receive too many confounding replies, they tend to stop asking questions altogether.”

