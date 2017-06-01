“All the reports of Apple’s rumored Siri Speaker have it targeting Alexa and Google Home, and at one level that makes sense,” Dave Hamilton writes for TheMac Observer.

“But I think there’s a different target Apple’s going after: Sonos,” Hamilton writes. “Remember, this isn’t rumored to just be a voice-controlled device with a speaker thrown in for audio feedback. Reports peg this as a device which contains multiple, high-quality speakers.”

Hamilton writes, “In early May, KGI Securities’ Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said: ‘We expect Apple’s first home AI product will have excellent acoustics performance (one woofer + seven tweeters) and computing power (similar to iPhone 6/6S AP).'”

