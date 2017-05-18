“What might Apple want from a Siri Speaker? Well, first and foremost I suspect that this device is going to offer several different features,” Ian Morris writes for Forbes. “It will need to do this to support what will almost certainly be a more advanced price point than, say, Alexa or Google Home. But Apple’s focus will be on industrial design, with sound quality being key, too.”

“Having spoken to some people the idea seems to be that Apple will follow the cylindrical approach to its speaker design,” Morris writes. “”If Apple wants this speaker to be a rival for Amazon’s Echo, the Siri is going to need to be a little bit smarter. I don’t think this is news to anyone, and Apple would be working on a massive improvement to Siri this year anyway, to help support the launch of the iPhone 8 in the summer. But really we need Siri back on form with more humour, and able to do more.

“It stands to reason too that Apple will push all of its devices, Apple TV and a new speaker, to integrate together and make Apple’s Home a much more compelling product,” Morris writes. “If Apple can leverage the devices which are joining the HomeKit programme and tie them all together within this speaker, then it might really push that platform forward.”

