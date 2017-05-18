“Having spoken to some people the idea seems to be that Apple will follow the cylindrical approach to its speaker design,” Morris writes. “”If Apple wants this speaker to be a rival for Amazon’s Echo, the Siri is going to need to be a little bit smarter. I don’t think this is news to anyone, and Apple would be working on a massive improvement to Siri this year anyway, to help support the launch of the iPhone 8 in the summer. But really we need Siri back on form with more humour, and able to do more.
“It stands to reason too that Apple will push all of its devices, Apple TV and a new speaker, to integrate together and make Apple’s Home a much more compelling product,” Morris writes. “If Apple can leverage the devices which are joining the HomeKit programme and tie them all together within this speaker, then it might really push that platform forward.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, advancing HomeKit and really spurring usage of Apple’s Home app would be a great selling point for Apple’s Echo echo – along with Airport Mesh Wi-Fi (à la eero) baked right in, too, pretty please!
Wi-Fi router capabilities to be built into Apple’s Echo echo? — MacDailyNews, November 21, 2016
And – dare we dream? – sufficient supply at launch, too!
Once they finally get something shipping in quantity, it’ll be fun to watch how quickly Apple takes the top end of the market away from Amazon’s Echo since Apple’s solution will certainly have unique advantages within Apple’s ecosystem that makes it the obvious choice for Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch users. — MacDailyNews, May 10, 2017
