“I had spent a long time thinking the VPN service simply wasn’t very good, when the real story was that their client wasn’t any good (I had updated and reinstalled it several times),” Mac Kung Fu writes. “I understand from speaking to others that this is sadly not uncommon.”
Mac Kung Fu writes, “If you’re in a similar position then here are some steps that might help.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We use TunnelBear’s VPN service for our Macs, iPhones, and iPads (especially while using public Wi-Fi) which lets you choose from servers located around the world in 20+ countries. TunnelBear offers unlimited data for less than $4.17/month. Importantly, TunnelBear explicitly states, “No logging. TunnelBear does NOT log any activity of users connected to our service. Period.”
