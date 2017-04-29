“Worried about your ISP? Is someone on your coffee shop’s Wi-Fi? Or is Joe A Hacker bugging your internet?” Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols reports for ZDNet. “A virtual private network (VPN) can help protect your privacy.”

“A VPN uses encryption technologies, such as IP security (IPSec), Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP)/IPSec, and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS), to create a virtual encrypted “tunnel” between your device and a VPN server. While your traffic is in this tunnel between you and a VPN server, no one can see where you’re going or what you’re doing,” Vaughan-Nichols reports. “For most people the answer is to use a VPN service. These companies enable you to create a VPN between your gadgets and their internet connection. Once your connection is on the other side of their VPN server, your traffic emerges without signs of who you are or where you’re connecting from.”

“As for the paid services, what you want is one with lots of bandwidth and multiple sites. Before subscribing to any of these services, try them out first. Many of them offer free trials, and it’s worth taking them up on this,” Vaughan-Nichols reports. “Their prices vary. Generally speaking, the longer term you sign up for, such as a year paid in advance, the cheaper the subscription fee. This typically drops the price below $10 a month. ”

