“The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officially published a series of 56 newly granted patents for Apple Inc. today,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple.

“Our report covers three specific patents,” Purcher reports. “One covers a portable 3D scanner associated with a Kinect-like device. Another covers Touch ID that moves from the Home Button to beneath the display. The last patent covers a touch panel that will allow a device like the iPhone 8 to have a display that extends edge-to-edge eliminating the traditional bezel.”

“Apple’s newly granted patent 9,652,096 covers their invention relating to the fabrication of an electronic device, and more particularly, to bending one or more edges of a touch sensor panel and/or a display panel of an electronic device to reduce the non-interactive border area of the device,” Purcher reports. “This can achieve the advantage of allowing the touch active area of the panel to be extended closer to the edge of the device or reducing the overall width of the device.”

Purcher reports, “Apple’s newly granted patent covers their invention relating to methods and devices for projection and capture of optical radiation, and particularly to optical 3D mapping.”

Read more in the full article here.