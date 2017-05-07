“JPMorgan also made the prediction that AirPods could come as a free accessory with iPhone 8,” Zibreg reports. “If true, Apple’s $159 wireless earbuds could replace the firm’s $29 wired EarPods with Lightning connector that come in the box with current iPhone models.”
Zibreg reports, “The research note mentions other previously rumored iPhone 8 features, like an OLED display, a stainless steel and glass design, a faster A11 processor, a larger battery, wireless charging and enhanced cameras with new sensors for 3D mapping, 3D selfies, facial recognition, augmented reality capabilities and more.”
MacDailyNews Take: This will be The Mother of all iPhones.
Until iPhone 9 ships. 😉