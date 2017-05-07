“JPMorgan analysts who track Apple’s supply chain in the Asia-Pacific region, including Gokul Hariharan, shared a new research note this week,” Christian Zibreg reports for iDownload Blog. “In it, the they predicted that the company’s upcoming iPhone 8 will come outfitted with an enhanced earpiece sporting ‘further improvements’ to stereo sound and waterproofing.”

“JPMorgan also made the prediction that AirPods could come as a free accessory with iPhone 8,” Zibreg reports. “If true, Apple’s $159 wireless earbuds could replace the firm’s $29 wired EarPods with Lightning connector that come in the box with current iPhone models.”

Zibreg reports, “The research note mentions other previously rumored iPhone 8 features, like an OLED display, a stainless steel and glass design, a faster A11 processor, a larger battery, wireless charging and enhanced cameras with new sensors for 3D mapping, 3D selfies, facial recognition, augmented reality capabilities and more.”

