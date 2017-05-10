“A new day, and a new set of iPhone 8 renders are here to gawk at,” Chris Smith reports for BGR.

“We’re looking at high-quality 3D renders that were created using leaked factory CAD images of the OLED iPhone,” Smith reports. “The phone has an almost zero-bezel display design, with glass covering both its front and rear. In the middle, there’s a metal frame supposedly made of stainless steel, curved in an Apple Watch-like fashion.”

Smith reports, “Famed mobile phone leaker @OnLeaks partnered with tech blog GearIndia to create the following video.”



Read more in the full article here.