“We’re looking at high-quality 3D renders that were created using leaked factory CAD images of the OLED iPhone,” Smith reports. “The phone has an almost zero-bezel display design, with glass covering both its front and rear. In the middle, there’s a metal frame supposedly made of stainless steel, curved in an Apple Watch-like fashion.”
Smith reports, “Famed mobile phone leaker @OnLeaks partnered with tech blog GearIndia to create the following video.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This video could certainly be comprised of renders of an iPhone 8 prototype, if not the final product. @OnLeaks has certainly been right with prior iPhone renderings (see articles below) – and at this thme of year, too.
