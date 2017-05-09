“There’s no shortage of iPhone 8 renders out there, but it’s hard to tell if any of them provide a truthful look at the real handset,” Phone Arena reports. “Today, however, we can inspect a new series of renders that may give us the best look at the iPhone 8 thus far.”

“The renders are based on factory CAD images, and come from GearIndia and @OnLeaks,” Phone Arena reports. “Up to this point, @OnLeaks [has] unveiled many renders of unannounced handsets that turned out to be accurate, so it’s obviously possible that these new iPhone 8 renders are accurate, too.”

Phone Arena reports, “At the same time, we have to mention that Apple reportedly experimented with multiple iPhone 8 prototypes, and the final version of the smartphone could look different than the device seen below.”



