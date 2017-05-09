“The renders are based on factory CAD images, and come from GearIndia and @OnLeaks,” Phone Arena reports. “Up to this point, @OnLeaks [has] unveiled many renders of unannounced handsets that turned out to be accurate, so it’s obviously possible that these new iPhone 8 renders are accurate, too.”
Phone Arena reports, “At the same time, we have to mention that Apple reportedly experimented with multiple iPhone 8 prototypes, and the final version of the smartphone could look different than the device seen below.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Could certainly renders of an iPhone 8 prototype, if not the final product. @OnLeaks has certainly been right with prior iPhone renderings (see articles below) – and at this thme of year, too
What do you think?
