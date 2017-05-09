“There’s no shortage of iPhone 8 renders out there, but it’s hard to tell if any of them provide a truthful look at the real handset,” Phone Arena reports. “Today, however, we can inspect a new series of renders that may give us the best look at the iPhone 8 thus far.”

“The renders are based on factory CAD images, and come from GearIndia and @OnLeaks,” Phone Arena reports. “Up to this point, @OnLeaks [has] unveiled many renders of unannounced handsets that turned out to be accurate, so it’s obviously possible that these new iPhone 8 renders are accurate, too.”

Phone Arena reports, “At the same time, we have to mention that Apple reportedly experimented with multiple iPhone 8 prototypes, and the final version of the smartphone could look different than the device seen below.”

Renders said to be based on factory CAD images of Apple's forthcoming "iPhone 8"

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Could certainly renders of an iPhone 8 prototype, if not the final product. @OnLeaks has certainly been right with prior iPhone renderings (see articles below) – and at this thme of year, too

What do you think?

