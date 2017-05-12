“Over the past few decades, Apple has revolutionized the personal computer, the smartphone, and digital music, just to name a few,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “But the company’s next target might be its biggest yet: human health.”

“That should hardly be a surprise at this point. Those who have been paying attention have seen Apple heading in this direction since before Tim Cook took over as CEO,” Moren writes. “Probably, not coincidentally, since around the time that Steve Jobs was first diagnosed with the illness that eventually took his life.”

“The most obvious evidence of Apple’s push for a healthy lifestyle has come from its products, especially the Apple Watch,” Moren writes. “Nor does the company look to be stopping its health foray anytime soon. If anything, it’s intensifying its focus, if two recent developments are any indication.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yup. If you think about some of society’s biggest problems and challenges, one of the ones that we are really focused on is health. And arguably the health care system can be made much simpler, can have much better results, you can have patients that really feel like customers…and have systems and applications that bring out the best in the medical professionals… I think the runway there is enormous. I love the watch. One day, this is my prediction, we will look back and we will wonder: how can I ever have gone without the Watch? Because the holy grail of the watch is being able to monitor more and more of what’s going on in the body. It’s not technologically possible to do it today to the extent that we can imagine, but it will be… Our minds convince all of us all too often not to seek help. And…many times we don’t know there is a symptom, so if you could have a device that knew stuff about you, it would be pretty incredible and would extend life and extend quality. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, May 24, 2016



