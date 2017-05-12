“The Apple Watch is proving itself to be a useful tool for monitoring serious medical conditions, and not just for fitness,” Christina Farr reports for CNBC. “A mobile health app made by start-up Cardiogram, backed by Silicon Valley venture firms including Andreessen Horowitz, has proven to be shockingly popular among the people who download it, the company’s co-founder Brandon Ballinger told CNBC.”

“The company is also doing original research, and on Thursday it unveiled the results of a study on Thursday showing how the Apple Watch can be used to detect abnormal heart rhythms,” Farr reports. “The company is presenting its results at a conference for cardiac electrophysiologists, called Heart Rhythm Society.”

“The study found that it’s accurate 97% of the time using the smartwatch’s heart rate sensor, compared to screening tests performed at the hospital,” Farr reports. “‘The hope in working with Cardiogram is to leverage tech that people are wearing anyway to identify those with atrial fibrillation or at high risk for it,’ he added. In these cases, users might use a mobile medical device like an AliveCor to screen for potential problems, or contact their doctor.”

