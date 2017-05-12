“The company is also doing original research, and on Thursday it unveiled the results of a study on Thursday showing how the Apple Watch can be used to detect abnormal heart rhythms,” Farr reports. “The company is presenting its results at a conference for cardiac electrophysiologists, called Heart Rhythm Society.”
“The study found that it’s accurate 97% of the time using the smartwatch’s heart rate sensor, compared to screening tests performed at the hospital,” Farr reports. “‘The hope in working with Cardiogram is to leverage tech that people are wearing anyway to identify those with atrial fibrillation or at high risk for it,’ he added. In these cases, users might use a mobile medical device like an AliveCor to screen for potential problems, or contact their doctor.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: More bad news for the Apple Watch naysayers.
SEE ALSO:
College student uses SOS on Apple Watch to get rescued after rollover crash – April 27, 2017
iOS 10.2 delivers Apple Watch’s Emergency SOS feature to iPhone – November 9, 2016
How my Apple Watch saved my life – July 25, 2016
A real lifesaver: Apple Watch saves lives – March 28, 2016
Man credits Apple Watch with saving his life – March 15, 2016
Apple Watch saves teenager’s life; Tim Cook offers thankful teen an internship – October 2, 2015