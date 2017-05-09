“Apple has another accomplishment to brag about,” Evie Liu writes for Barron’s.

“Its stock closed at a record high $153.99 on Tuesday, giving Apple a stock market value of $802.88 billion,” Liu writes. “Apple becomes the first-ever U.S. company with a stock-market value over $800 billion.”

“Apple’s stock price is up 57,403% since its IPO in December 1980,” Liu writes. “Apple would need to close at $172.62, a 12.1% gain, to reach $900 billion. A share price of $191.80 would bring its market value to an even $1 trillion.”

