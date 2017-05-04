“In 2015, the FCC voted to approve strict net neutrality rules, prohibiting internet service providers from throttling connection customers’ speeds or blocking certain sites,” Eric Johnson reports for Recode. “On the latest episode of Recode Decode, new FCC Chairman Ajit Pai explained why he wants to undo those rules, saying they are ‘not the same as an open internet.'”

Johnson reports, “‘We don’t want to impose monopoly-style regulation developed for Ma Bell in the 1930s, to apply to every single company in the United States that is building out a broadband network,’ Pai told Recode’s Tony Romm. ‘We would much rather have the free-market ‘light touch’ approach that the Clinton administration adopted. We’re not saying the choice is either Title II or the Wild West, it’s light-touch regulation, the middle ground, that we’re looking to return to.'”

“‘What we have to do at the agency is figure out the right regulatory framework to preserve a free and open internet and the incentive to invest in networks…I don’t think it’s a radical position to say that the Clinton administration got it right,’ he added. ‘The Bush administration got it right. The first six years of the Obama administration got it right. This is a bipartisan issue, historically,'” Johnson reports. “”

Read more and listen to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai on Recode Decode in the full article here.