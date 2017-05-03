“Hulu’s anticipated live television service, which was rumored in the past few weeks to launch in early May, has quietly appeared on the iOS App Store [ Direct Link ], although the app doesn’t appear ready yet to begin streaming live content,” Mitchel Broussard reports for MacRumors. “At the time of writing, Hulu with Live TV only supports on-demand content, but the live services could presumably be turned on as early as later today.”

“Officially named ‘Hulu with Live TV,’ the company said that this version of the app comes with Cloud DVR and the ability to stream more than 50 live and on-demand television channels, including sports-related content,” Broussard reports. “The basic service will cost $39.99/month, while the plan which removes commercials from on-demand content will cost an additional $4/month. Both of these options come with all of the previously mentioned channels, the ability to stream on 2 screens at a time, and 50 hours of cloud DVR storage.”

