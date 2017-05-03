“Officially named ‘Hulu with Live TV,’ the company said that this version of the app comes with Cloud DVR and the ability to stream more than 50 live and on-demand television channels, including sports-related content,” Broussard reports. “The basic service will cost $39.99/month, while the plan which removes commercials from on-demand content will cost an additional $4/month. Both of these options come with all of the previously mentioned channels, the ability to stream on 2 screens at a time, and 50 hours of cloud DVR storage.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Unless you live in a select major city, you’ll likely not get all (or any) live networks. They’ll be on-demand only.
You’ll see a lot of this:
So, it’s not really so “live” at all. On other words: Start shopping for an HD Antenna.
As with all other current “streaming TV” services, including our favorite to date (Sony’s PlayStation Vue), coverage is not even close to being uniform across the country.
Live TV is available for those live local, regional, and national channels available in your area. Select channels may offer only on demand content. Certain channels or content may not be available in all locations or on all devices.
Check live TV and channel availability via your zip code here.
