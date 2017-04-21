According to Fluent:
• 30% of iPhone owners say they are ‘very excited’ when Apple announces a new phone, compared to only 18% of Samsung owners when Samsung makes an announcement.
• iPhone owners also tend to be more loyal to their brand, with 89% likely to buy another iPhone next. In comparison, only 58% of Samsung owners say they are likely to purchase another Samsung as their next phone.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: That anyone could get “excited” over some knockoff peddler’s latest pretend iPhone is amazing in and of itself.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]