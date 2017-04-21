“Samsung will release its S8 smartphone tomorrow, and while we don’t know if the company will make the kind of transparent commitment to product recycling in recognition of Earth day the Apple has made this week, we do know that most Samsung owners just aren’t really that excited about a new phone from the South Korean firm,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

According to Fluent:

• 30% of iPhone owners say they are ‘very excited’ when Apple announces a new phone, compared to only 18% of Samsung owners when Samsung makes an announcement.

• iPhone owners also tend to be more loyal to their brand, with 89% likely to buy another iPhone next. In comparison, only 58% of Samsung owners say they are likely to purchase another Samsung as their next phone.

