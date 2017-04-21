“Samsung will release its S8 smartphone tomorrow, and while we don’t know if the company will make the kind of transparent commitment to product recycling in recognition of Earth day the Apple has made this week, we do know that most Samsung owners just aren’t really that excited about a new phone from the South Korean firm,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

According to Fluent:
• 30% of iPhone owners say they are ‘very excited’ when Apple announces a new phone, compared to only 18% of Samsung owners when Samsung makes an announcement.
• iPhone owners also tend to be more loyal to their brand, with 89% likely to buy another iPhone next. In comparison, only 58% of Samsung owners say they are likely to purchase another Samsung as their next phone.

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: That anyone could get “excited” over some knockoff peddler’s latest pretend iPhone is amazing in and of itself.

SEE ALSO:
Ming-Chi Kuo says Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is great news for Apple’s iPhone 8 – April 19, 2017
Samsung under fire: Galaxy S8 owners angry over ‘red tint’ display problems – April 18, 2017
Eight reasons to buy Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus over Samsung’s Galaxy S8 Plus for business – April 17, 2017
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple’s iPhone 8 will blow away Samsung’s Galaxy S8 sales – March 13, 2017
Samsung’s Siri knockoff ‘Bixby’ not ready for Galaxy 8 global launch – April 12, 2017
iPhone 8 buzz already hurting sales of iPhone knockoff peddlers like Samsung – April 11, 2017

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]