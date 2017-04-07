“Since the VPN is included in the Opera browser, it is quite easy to enable it, allowing users to protect their online privacy and data,” Hauk writes. “You can also choose to have the Opera browser automatically select the optimal server for your location, based on factors such as network speed, latency, location, and server capacity.”
“It should be noted that only your browsing through the Opera browser is protected by the VPN connection,” Hauk writes. “Your other Internet usage, such as emails and other online tasks are still business as usual.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: For total protection, beyond the browser, we use and recommend TunnelBear’s VPN service (especially while using public Wi-Fi) which lets you choose from servers located around the world in 20+ countries. TunnelBear offers unlimited data for less than $4.17/month. Importantly, TunnelBear explicitly states, “No logging. TunnelBear does NOT log any activity of users connected to our service. Period.”
