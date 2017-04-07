“Following the March 28 U.S. Congress vote to repeal restrictions preventing Internet Service Providers from selling personal browsing data and information, interest in VPN’s greatly increased,” Chris Hauk writes for MacTrast. “Browser maker Opera claims interest in their Mac browser, which includes a built-in, free VPN, more than doubled in just a few days.”

“Since the VPN is included in the Opera browser, it is quite easy to enable it, allowing users to protect their online privacy and data,” Hauk writes. “You can also choose to have the Opera browser automatically select the optimal server for your location, based on factors such as network speed, latency, location, and server capacity.”

“It should be noted that only your browsing through the Opera browser is protected by the VPN connection,” Hauk writes. “Your other Internet usage, such as emails and other online tasks are still business as usual.”

