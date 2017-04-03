“Based on my analysis, then, I’m calling it,” Gewirtz writes. “Don’t expect a big product announcement event this spring. It ain’t happening. Of course, I’m basing my statements solely on a relatively finite data set, and Apple can do whatever it wants, so I could be wrong. That said, those of you hoping desperately for a new, big announcement to fill in the gaps in Apple’s product line will probably be terribly disappointed.”
“Apple has announced products solely by press release before, most notably for the 21.5-inch 4K iMac introduced in October of 2015. So there’s still a chance for those of you hoping that Apple will not bequeath the entire commercial desktop computing business to Microsoft through its apparent apathy or unwillingness to update its Mac product line,” Gewirtz writes. “…Those of us who use Apple products for more than playing casual games and emoting emojis have a lot to be concerned about.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Behold the sheer power of what Steve Jobs built! It can power along like a tremendous machine, rolling up record sales and profits, even while misfiring on virtually all cylinders as its caretakers seemingly just sit around.
Here’s hoping Tim Cook et al. decide to wake up, roll out of bed, and GTF back to work soon!
(That said, here’s hoping we see special event invites this week!)
