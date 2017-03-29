“Even before he won the presidency, Donald Trump fired off tweets at companies, reporters, lawmakers and critics of all stripes from an Android phone that many experts have come to fear is a major security risk,” Tony Romm reports for Recode. “But it appears Trump has switched (at least for now) to a new iPhone — a device he previously threatened to boycott in the months before Election Day.”

“From the campaign trail to the Oval Office, reporters have kept a close eye on the tweets coming from the @realDonaldTrump account, and not just for their news value: The belief was that tweets coming from Trump’s Android device reflect that they had been written by him, as opposed to his White House aides,” Romm reports. “In recent days, though, Trump’s tweets have primarily come from an iPhone. And that’s because, in the words of Dan Scavino, the president’s director of social media, the president has a new smartphone.”

.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump has been using his new iPhone📱for the past couple of weeks here on Twitter. Yes, it is #POTUS45 reading & tweeting! — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) March 29, 2017

“Contrast that with Trump’s harsh criticism of Apple in 2016 as the company battled the FBI, which tried to compel the iPhone maker to break its own security features,” Romm reports.

Boycott all Apple products until such time as Apple gives cellphone info to authorities regarding radical Islamic terrorist couple from Cal — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2016

“Early on, Trump and Apple had something of a rocky relationship,” Romm reports. “But the two sides have tried to mend their relationship in recent months. Cook has connected with the Trump administration and its top aides, including Jared Kushner, at a dinner in Washington in January 2017. And he joined the president before his inauguration for the so-called “tech summit” at Trump Tower.”

