“From the campaign trail to the Oval Office, reporters have kept a close eye on the tweets coming from the @realDonaldTrump account, and not just for their news value: The belief was that tweets coming from Trump’s Android device reflect that they had been written by him, as opposed to his White House aides,” Romm reports. “In recent days, though, Trump’s tweets have primarily come from an iPhone. And that’s because, in the words of Dan Scavino, the president’s director of social media, the president has a new smartphone.”
“Contrast that with Trump’s harsh criticism of Apple in 2016 as the company battled the FBI, which tried to compel the iPhone maker to break its own security features,” Romm reports.
“Early on, Trump and Apple had something of a rocky relationship,” Romm reports. “But the two sides have tried to mend their relationship in recent months. Cook has connected with the Trump administration and its top aides, including Jared Kushner, at a dinner in Washington in January 2017. And he joined the president before his inauguration for the so-called “tech summit” at Trump Tower.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Détente.
SEE ALSO:
President Trump dumps his Android phone for an Apple iPhone – March 29, 2017
Apple CEO Tim Cook dines with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, senior advisor to President Trump – January 27, 2017
Why President-elect Trump is singing Apple CEO Tim Cook’s praises – January 19, 2017
President-elect Trump says Tim Cook would ‘like to do something major’ regarding ‘Made in America’ iPhones – January 18, 2017
President-elect Trump meets privately with Apple CEO Cook, tells tech leaders: ‘I’m here to help you folks do well’ – December 14, 2016
Tim Cook, other tech elite attend tech summit with President-elect Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan – December 12, 2016
President-elect Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook called him after election victory – November 22, 2016
Apple CEO Tim Cook smartly maintained ties to GOP ahead of Trump victory – November 9, 2016
Donald Trump calls for Apple boycott over San Bernardino terrorist iPhone encryption – February 19, 2016
Trump to Tim Cook: Make Apple products in the United States – February 1, 2012
[Thanks to MacDailyNews readers too numerous to mention individually for the heads up.]