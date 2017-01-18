Some snippets:
• On automation: Trump’s on record for preferring goods be made in the U.S., but conceded it’s not for everything. Notable: He singled out pharmaceutical companies on the automation and outsourcing [issues].
• He’s been in touch with most living presidents: Trump named calls from presidents Clinton and Bushes 1 and 2. He didn’t mention Carter.
• His take on Apple and making the iPhone in the U.S., a campaign trail staple: Trump claimed Tim Cook has his “eyes open to it” and that [of] Cook, “[I] really believe he loves this country and I think he’d like to do something major here.”
MacDailyNews Take: How major? As in, Big League™ or more like “Mac Pro manufacturing?”
