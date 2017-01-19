Yahoo Finance’s Jen Rogers and Pras Subramanian discuss Donald Trump’s latest comments about Apple and Tim Cook.



First, if tariffs and border adjustment taxes come online, it might be cheaper to make products here [in the U.S.]. Secondly, look at the numbers: Apple has $315 billion sitting overseas right now. If Trump agrees to cut the repatriation tax from 35% to 10%, it could save almost $80 billion, which is a 71% savings, so that’s a lot of factories right there, if you ask me. — Pras Subramanian, Yahoo Finance



Direct link to video here.

MacDailyNews Take: As we’ve stated many times: Obviously, U.S. corporate taxes are too high.

Under the current U.S. corporate tax system, it would be very expensive to repatriate that cash. Unfortunately, the tax code has not kept up with the digital age. The tax system handicaps American corporations in relation to our foreign competitors who don’t have such constraints on the free flow of capital… Apple has always believed in the simple, not the complex. You can see it in our products and the way we conduct ourselves. It is in this spirit that we recommend a dramatic simplification of the corporate tax code. This reform should be revenue neutral, eliminate all corporate tax expenditures, lower corporate income tax rates and implement a reasonable tax on foreign earnings that allows the free flow of capital back to the U.S. We make this recommendation with our eyes wide open, realizing this would likely increase Apple’s U.S. taxes. But we strongly believe such comprehensive reform would be fair to all taxpayers, would keep America globally competitive and would promote U.S. economic growth. – Apple CEO Tim Cook, May 21, 2013