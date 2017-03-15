“Pegatron Corp., one of the two Taiwanese companies that assemble iPhones and iPads for Apple Inc., said Tuesday that it would be willing to move that part of its operations to the United States once its client would absorb the additional costs,” Pan Chih-yi and Elizabeth Hsu report for Focus Taiwan.

“Pegatron CEO Liao Syh-jang was responding to questions raised at an investor conference about the company’s plans for its assembly plants in light of the comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that American brands should keep their production on home soil,” Chih-yi and Hsu report.

As long as there is demand, whether the clients are American or Chinese, Pegatron already has its production lines in place. If Trump institutes his Made in America proposal, it will be fine for Pegatron as long the client is willing to absorb the costs. — Pegatron CEO Liao Syh-jang

