Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.79, or 2.03%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $139.78. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $137.11 set on February 22, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $140.15, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $137.48 was set on February 23, 2017.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $733.34 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $733.34B

2. Alphabet (GOOG) – $583.24B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $501.83B

4. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $438.09B

3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $406.88B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $397.14B

• Walmart (WMT) – $216.51B

• Disney (DIS) – $175.52B

• IBM (IBM) – $172.97B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $172.47B

• Intel (INTC) – $169.78B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $157.09B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $80.29B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $59.46B

• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $44.12B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $40.22B

• Sony (SNE) – $38.79B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.83B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $24.35B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $14.07B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $11.2B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $3.64B

• Pandora (P) – $2.95B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $182.63M

