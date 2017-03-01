AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $140.15, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $137.48 was set on February 23, 2017.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $89.47.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $733.34 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $733.34B
2. Alphabet (GOOG) – $583.24B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $501.83B
4. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $438.09B
3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $406.88B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $397.14B
• Walmart (WMT) – $216.51B
• Disney (DIS) – $175.52B
• IBM (IBM) – $172.97B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $172.47B
• Intel (INTC) – $169.78B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $157.09B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $80.29B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $59.46B
• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $44.12B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $40.22B
• Sony (SNE) – $38.79B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.83B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $24.35B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $14.07B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $11.2B
• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $3.64B
• Pandora (P) – $2.95B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $182.63M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take:
SEE ALSO:
Following President Trump’s address to Congress, Dow surges 300 points to blast past 21,000 for first time – March 1, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – February 22, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – February 21, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time closing high – February 17, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – February 15, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – February 14, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time closing high – February 13, 2017
Apple smashes Street; iPhone, Services, Mac and Apple Watch set all-time records – January 31, 2017
Dow hits record milestone of 20,000 on high hopes for Trump administration – January 25, 2017
International Monetary Fund boosts growth forecast for US, citing President-elect Donald Trump’s policies – January 17, 2017
Boosted by Trump rally and Apple, Wall Street parties like it’s 19,999 – January 6, 2017
Wall Street indexes hit record highs as Trump rally continues – December 8, 2016