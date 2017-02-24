“Apple is finally wading into original content and plans to come out with two shows in the spring. These shows are nothing special and most likely not particularly expensive,” Bary reports. “The company hasn’t even gotten started on movies yet.”
“But Murphy expects that Apple will ramp up its content spending in the next few years in hopes of being competitive with Netflix and Amazon,” Bary reports. “Netflix may spend $7 billion on content in 2017, Murphy estimates, and that number could reach $10 billion in five years. He expects Apple to spend $5 billion to $7 billion on programming five years from now, up from less than $200 million today.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Mighty oaks from little acorns grow – especially when steeped in manure as potent as Planet of the Apps.
