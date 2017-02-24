“Apple hasn’t even released an original program yet, but analysts are already speculating about when the company will bring an Oscar back to its Cupertino headquarters,” Emily Bary reports for Barron’s. “‘We think Apple will win an Oscar in the next five years,’ wrote Andrew Murphy, a former Piper Jaffray analyst who now works at venture capital firm Loup Ventures.”

“Apple is finally wading into original content and plans to come out with two shows in the spring. These shows are nothing special and most likely not particularly expensive,” Bary reports. “The company hasn’t even gotten started on movies yet.”

“But Murphy expects that Apple will ramp up its content spending in the next few years in hopes of being competitive with Netflix and Amazon,” Bary reports. “Netflix may spend $7 billion on content in 2017, Murphy estimates, and that number could reach $10 billion in five years. He expects Apple to spend $5 billion to $7 billion on programming five years from now, up from less than $200 million today.”

