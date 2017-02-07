“Apple iPhone owners are 21 times more likely to judge others negatively for having an Android, while those who have an Android are 15 times more likely to judge others negatively for having an iPhone,” Fottrell reports. “And those who have older models of either smartphone are 56% less likely to get a date.”
“‘The metrics of the traditional date have shifted,’ says Simon Rego, chief psychologist at Montefiore Medical Center at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. He does see a cultish aspect to the technology we use,” Fottrell reports. “And it’s not only device preferences that divide people. The real judgments begin when singletons ‘friend’ each other on Facebook. Some 58% are turned off by anyone who complains on Facebook, and exactly half of singletons are put off by potential dates who are too active on social media, the study concluded.”
MacDailyNews Take: Quickly weeding out those with poor decision-making skills is yet another of iPhone’s myriad benefits.
Since Android users are poorer, shorter, unhealthier, less educated, and far less charitable than Apple iPhone users, no one in their right mind would choose to date that over richer, taller, more educated, and far more charitable iPhone users.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Chazz” for the heads up.]