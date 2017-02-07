“‘More than two years ago, Apple and IBM set out to change how people work and that’s exactly what we’re doing,’ said Fillmore,” Evans writes. “There are already over 100 industry apps for iOS and these are in use across hundreds of enterprises. Together, Apple and IBM are building a strong bridge into the lucrative enterprise IT market.”
“United Airlines is just one client, but it already has 50,000 iOS devices deployed across its business. They are used for everything from flight maps to customer services and ticketing,” Evans writes. “IBM and Apple intend bringing enterprise users the best of both AI’s: Siri on the iOS device will be supplemented by cognitive functions within the enterprise apps. ‘We are actively working cognitive into our portfolio to include a number of Watson capabilities that will take our apps to the next level,’ IBM’s Fillmore explained.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: One of CEO Cook’s very best, most forward-thinking moves is the tie up with IBM to promote iOS in global enterprise mobility.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]