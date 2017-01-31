“When Apple reports earnings Tuesday afternoon, investors will be looking at its services revenue, not just at iPhone sales numbers, Confide co-founder and President Jon Brod told CNBC’s Squawk Alley,” Harriet Taylor reports for CNBC. “”

“Wall Street will also be listening closely for any hints on how CEO Tim Cook views President Donald Trump’s possible moves, with cash repatriation and the potential for a stock buyback front and center,” Taylor reports. “It’s hard to know what Trump might do and how it could impact Apple, said [UBS analyst Steve Milunovich]. ‘Given we don’t know what Trump policies will be it’s very difficult to model,’ he said. ‘We’re sticking with iPhone price and modeling from there.'”

Read more in the full article here.

“Market consensus calls for the company to report revenue of $77.4 billion, and $3.23 earnings per share,” Neil Hughes reports for AppleInsider.

“Wall Street generally believes Apple will report sales of 78 million iPhones for the three-month period, which would also represent the company’s best-quarter ever for handset sales,” Hughes reports. “Driven by adoption of the iPhone 7 Plus, the iPhone’s average selling price is expected to grow to $685.”

“Looking forward to the March quarter, the market expects continued year-over-year growth,” Hughes reports. “Consensus estimates are forecasting $53.8 billion in revenue and $2.09 earnings per share, with 53.5 million iPhone sales expected, besting the $50.6 billion in revenue and 51.2 million iPhones sold by the company in the March 2016 quarter.”

Read more in the full article here.