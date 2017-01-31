“Wall Street will also be listening closely for any hints on how CEO Tim Cook views President Donald Trump’s possible moves, with cash repatriation and the potential for a stock buyback front and center,” Taylor reports. “It’s hard to know what Trump might do and how it could impact Apple, said [UBS analyst Steve Milunovich]. ‘Given we don’t know what Trump policies will be it’s very difficult to model,’ he said. ‘We’re sticking with iPhone price and modeling from there.'”
“Market consensus calls for the company to report revenue of $77.4 billion, and $3.23 earnings per share,” Neil Hughes reports for AppleInsider.
“Wall Street generally believes Apple will report sales of 78 million iPhones for the three-month period, which would also represent the company’s best-quarter ever for handset sales,” Hughes reports. “Driven by adoption of the iPhone 7 Plus, the iPhone’s average selling price is expected to grow to $685.”
“Looking forward to the March quarter, the market expects continued year-over-year growth,” Hughes reports. “Consensus estimates are forecasting $53.8 billion in revenue and $2.09 earnings per share, with 53.5 million iPhone sales expected, besting the $50.6 billion in revenue and 51.2 million iPhones sold by the company in the March 2016 quarter.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s all-time record for quarterly financial results were achieved in Q116 (Holiday 2015) ended December 26, 2015 for which Apple posted record quarterly revenue of $75.9 billion, record quarterly net income of $18.4 billion ($3.28 per diluted share), and sold a record 74.779 million iPhones.
We’ll bring you Apple’s holiday quarter (fiscal Q117) results right around 4:30pm Eastern today. Also, as usual, we plan to cover Apple’s Q117 conference call at 5pm ET on today with live notes. That link will appear on our home page around 4:45pm EDT earnings day. See you there!
