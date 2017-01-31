MacDailyNews Take: A BIG record.

“When Apple reports earnings on Tuesday after the bell, Wall Street is expecting CEO Tim Cook to make good on his promise to return the company to growth,” Anita Balakrishnan reports for CNBC. “To do it, Apple must not only come off a losing streak — it has to beat a record.”

“This time last year, Apple reported a record quarter, with sales of iPhones at an all-time high,” Balakrishnan reports. “After that, it reported three straight quarters of lower year-over-year sales, adding up to its first yearly decline since 2001.”

“In October, Cook said he thought Apple could make a comeback. ‘Looking forward, the response to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus has been very positive,’ Cook said in the company’s last earnings call. ‘It’s very hard to gauge demand, as you know, when you’re selling everything you’re making. So we’ll find out more through the quarter, but we’re confident enough to give you guys guidance that we’re returning to growth this quarter, which obviously feels very good for us,'” Balakrishnan reports. “Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters seem to agree with Cook, at least in part: They expect adjusted earnings of $3.22 a share in the first fiscal quarter, down 1.8 percent from a year ago, on revenue of $77.38 billion, up 2 percent from a year ago, barring any revisions… Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect that 77 million total iPhone units shipped during the quarter, up from 75 million in the year-ago period.”

