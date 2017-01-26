“The results will arrive on January 31 at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific,” Snell reports, “followed at 2 p.m. by the usual phone call between Apple execs (generally CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri) and a collection of analysts.”
“But just because the numbers won’t drop until next week doesn’t mean we have no idea what’s coming,” Snell writes. “Apple, like most public companies, tries to keep surprises to a minimum at these events. So it provides “guidance” about what the future holds, a quarter before it reports those results.”
MacDailyNews Take: All-time quarterly record earnings.
We’ll bring you Apple’s holiday quarter (fiscal Q117) results next Tuesday right around 4:30pm Eastern. Also, as usual, we plan to cover Apple’s Q117 conference call at 5pm ET on Tuesday, January 31st with live notes. That link will appear on our home page around 4:45pm EDT earnings day.
