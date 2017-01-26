“It’s that time again–time to tie that tie and tighten your money belt,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld. “Next week, Apple will once again reveal its quarterly earnings report, leading to a lot of Kremlinology, the parsing of numbers, and a bumping up or down of the Apple stock price.”

“The results will arrive on January 31 at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific,” Snell reports, “followed at 2 p.m. by the usual phone call between Apple execs (generally CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri) and a collection of analysts.”

“But just because the numbers won’t drop until next week doesn’t mean we have no idea what’s coming,” Snell writes. “Apple, like most public companies, tries to keep surprises to a minimum at these events. So it provides “guidance” about what the future holds, a quarter before it reports those results.”

