“Apple, the US technology company, is expected to return to revenue growth when it reports quarterly results on Tuesday, having recorded its first decline in full-year sales in more than a decade,” Tim Bradshaw reports for The Financial Times.

“Analysts predict that overall revenue will rise about 2 per cent to $77.4bn for the three months ending in December, the first quarter of Apple’s 2017 financial year,” Bradshaw reports. “Unit sales of the iPhone, the performance metric most closely watched by Wall Street, are expected to grow by 4 per cent to about 78m devices in the holiday quarter.”

“Top executives at Apple missed out on a portion of their bonuses for last year after the world’s most valuable company missed its internal sales and profit target,” Bradshaw reports. “Apple’s stock has risen by about 20 per cent over the past six months, with many analysts attributing the rally of the past few weeks to growing confidence that the iPhone maker will be able to repatriate its $200bn-plus of overseas cash at a lower tax rate under the Trump administration.”

