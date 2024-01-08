Apple iPhone intact and working just fine after 16,000-foot fall from Alaska Air flight

An Apple iPhone has been recovered intact and working just fine after 16,000-foot fall from an Alaska Air flight in which it was sucked out of a Boeing 737 Max that suffered a fuselage panel failure.

Seanathan Bates (@SeanSafyre) via X:

‎

Found an iPhone on the side of the road… Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA1282 Survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly in tact! When I called it in, Zoe at @NTSB said it was the SECOND phone to be found. No door yet😅

Kate Duffy for Bloomberg News:

‎

Among the harrowing details of the blown-off fuselage panel that triggered a sudden decompression event on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, one revelation seemed to defy the laws of physics: one of the mobile phones that had been sucked out of the Boeing Co. 737 Max 9 jet’s cabin remained in functioning condition after a 16,000-foot tumble. A new-generation Apple Inc. iPhone landed intact, unlocked and with hours of battery life remaining on a Portland, Oregon roadside, according to a post on X by a user calling himself Seanathan Bates, who said he discovered the device. The screen showed an email from Alaska Airlines about a baggage claim for the flight, based on Bates’ photos. The phone was in airplane mode, Bates said in a TikTok video. “It was still pretty clean, no scratches on it, sitting under a bush and it didn’t have a screenlock on it,” he said. The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed at a briefing on Sunday that one phone was found on the side of a road and another in a yard. The people have handed in both of the devices, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: This isn’t the first time an Apple iPhone has survived a fall from great height:

• iPhone plummets 11,000 feet from an airplane, still works – August 23, 2021

• Woman drops her iPhone 2,500 feet out of a plane – it still works! – August 8, 2016

• Texas man finds his iPhone that fell 9,300 feet from plane – it still works! – July 31, 2015

• iPhone 4 plunges 1,000 feet from airplane – still works perfectly – March 23, 2011

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.