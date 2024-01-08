Apple TV+ wins multiple Creative Arts Emmy Awards for ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Black Bird,’ and ‘Five Days at Memorial’

Apple TV+ was recognized this past weekend with multiple wins at the first of two ceremonies for the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for “Ted Lasso” star Sam Richardson and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance and Max Martin’s hit “Ted Lasso” song “A Beautiful Game.” The Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award-winning “Black Bird” lands Outstanding Cinematography, Limited Series and widely acclaimed “Five Days at Memorial” earns Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

This evening’s wins mark the most recent recognition for Apple TV+ from the Emmy Awards following a record 54 nominations, with global phenomenon “Ted Lasso” leading as the most-nominated comedy for the third consecutive year with 21 nods in total, including Best Comedy and multiple performance nods. In 2022, “Ted Lasso” joined the ranks of comedy legends with its win for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first and second seasons, becoming only the eighth series in the genre in 74 years of Emmy history to do so. The second season of “Ted Lasso” was also the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in a row with four total wins, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein) and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (M.J. Delaney).

Apple Original limited series “Black Bird” also landed previously announced Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actor Taron Egerton, and Outstanding Supporting Actors Paul Walter Hauser and Ray Liotta. Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser were both previously recognized with SAG Award nominations for their roles, and Paul Walter Hauser won both a Critics Choice Award and a Golden Globe for his celebrated performance.

Apple TV+ received four wins today at the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, including:

“Ted Lasso” season three

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Sam Richardson

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: “A Beautiful Game”

“Black Bird”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

“Five Days at Memorial”

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Apple TV+‘s 13 additional nominations for the 75th Creative Arts Emmy include Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” and Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” to be presented Sunday, January 7:

“STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” season two

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

“Prehistoric Planet” season two

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

“For All Mankind” season three experience

Outstanding Emerging Media Program

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” season five

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

“Black Bird”

Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries

“Black Bird” is developed, written and executive produced by Dennis Lehane. The first three episodes are directed by Academy Award nominee Michaël R. Roskam, who also serves as executive producer. Lehane, Egerton and Roskam executive produce alongside Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions; Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin and Ryan Friedkin executive produce through Imperative Entertainment; Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert executive produce through EMJAG Productions; and Kary Antholis also executive produces, along with the book’s author Keene. Jim McKay and Joe Chappelle also direct. The limited series is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios.

“Five Days at Memorial”

From Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse, who both also serve as directors, and starring an award-winning ensemble cast that includes Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Emmy Award winner Cherry Jones, “Five Days at Memorial” chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital. When the floodwaters rose, power failed and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come.

In addition to Farmiga, Smith Jr. and Jones, the limited series stars Robert Pine, Julie Ann Emery, Adepero Oduye, Molly Hager, Michael Gaston and W. Earl Brown.

“Five Days at Memorial” is executive produced and written by Cuse and Ridley, and the series is directed by Cuse, Ridley and Wendey Stanzler. The series hails from ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

“Ted Lasso”

Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination and biscuits. The widely acclaimed series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.

All programs are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 425 wins and 1,750 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

