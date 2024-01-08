Apple’s iPhone sales in China fell 30% in first week of 2024 – Jefferies

Apple’s iPhone sales in China dropped by 30% in the first week of 2024, Jefferies analysts said in a note to clients Monday.

The decline in Apple’s sales was the primary catalyst for an overall double-digit drop in China smartphone shipments for the first week, according to a note the brokerage published on Sunday. Other Android brands and Huawei achieved relatively flat growth year-over-year during this period, the note said. This decrease in Apple’s sales took place despite aggressive discounting of multiple iPhone models through major Chinese online marketplaces, according to the research note. For example, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max received a 16% price reduction on the e-commerce platform Pinduoduo in the first week of 2024. The 30% drop represents an acceleration from the 3% year-over-year decline the U.S. company saw for all of 2023 in its third-largest market, Jefferies said, adding that the brokerage derived this from its own market tracking. Specifically, the 3% decline in 2023 equated to a 0.4% decrease in Apple’s market share. Jefferies analysts said Apple’s decline is largely attributed to competitive pressures from Chinese rivals, especially Huawei, which launched its Mate 60 series of phones in August last year.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple was placed under the thumb of the Chinese Communist Party by Tim Cook. Apple cannot now alleviate its crippling dependence on China, engineered by “operations genius” Tim Cook, without angering the CCP and losing sales in China. It’s a catch-22 wrought by Tim Cook that will get worse long before it gets better. Apple needs and deserves a new, energetic, visionary, and inspiring CEO.

That said:

Huawei’s overhyped claim to fame is the Mate 60 with a “Kirin 9000s” chip that’s generations behind Apple. The Kirin 9000s is a 7nm chip that has a Single-Core Score of 1267 and a Multi-Core Score of 3533 in Geekbench 6 benchmarks. Apple’s A17 Pro is a 3nm chip that has a Single-Core Score of 2902 and a Multi-Core Score of 7221 in Geekbench 6 benchmarks.

It’s not even close. It’s a 2019 Toyota Yaris vs. a 2023 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport sort of affair. It’d be a joke if it weren’t so sad.

Huawei’s flagship phone, the Mate 60, is trounced by Apple’s entry-level iPhone SE (third generation) which offers the 5nm A15 Bionic launched in September 2021 (Single-Core Score: 2237, Multi-Core Score: 5173 in Geekbench 6 benchmarks).

Plus, Huawei’s slow, outmoded crap is hobbled with HarmonyOS (which is very likely in perfect “harmony” with Chinese Communist Party surveillance). – MacDailyNews, November 28, 2023

