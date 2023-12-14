Reliving my memories in Apple Vision Pro spatial video brought me to tears

Looking at spatial videos, panoramas, and even regular photos and videos in Apple Vision Pro is going to be major selling point, writes Raymond Wong – who was brought to tears when viewing a spatial video with the Apple Vision Pro.

Raymond Wong for Inverse:

I am more and more convinced that Apple Vision Pro will be the breakthrough device Apple is promising when the $3,500 “spatial computer” launches early next year.

Yesterday, I had the rare opportunity to try Apple Vision Pro for the third time since its announcement at WWDC 2023. The situation was the same as the last time: a short viewing session to look at spatial video, panoramas, photos, and videos. The difference this time, however, was that I was allowed to bring my own content — including spatial video shot with an iPhone 15 Pro — and take a look at them using visionOS’s Photos app…

[R]ecording spatial video with an iPhone 15 Pro is easy once you’ve turned it on. You simply tap the Apple Vision Pro icon that appears in the regular video mode and then hit the record button. Videos are saved as normal 2D videos in your camera roll, but view them in Vision Pro and they have depth like any 3D video…

[S]patial videos hit different. Maybe it’s because they have subtle depth to them — I noted in my viewing session last time that the 3D has just the right amount of depth, not too strong or too weak — or because you can look at them in an “Immersive” view where the border of the video becomes glowy and dream-like to give it characteristics of a memory. Either way, spatial videos feel alive…

In one spatial video, my mom and I were having dim sum at a restaurant and I was explaining to her what the Apple Vision Pro is and what it does. It was recorded last weekend so the memory was fresh in my mind. Rewatching the video inside of the Vision Pro, it was as if we were transported back to the restaurant, sitting across from each other over a table of dishes. I kept tilting my head a lot, almost in disbelief at how surreal it was to see my mom talking, laughing, and eating in spatial video. My mom was who got me interested in technology and I don’t think I would have a career writing about new consumer tech if not for her interest in it. To me, these convos are very precious to me, so to see them replayed with a sense of presence really tugged at my heartstrings. At one point, I fought back a few tiny tears if only because there were three Apple reps sitting next to me.