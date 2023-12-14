Apple’s venerable iMac isn’t dead yet

It’s far too soon to write an epitaph for Apple’s all-in-one, especially since Cupertino refreshed the iMac in October with the new M3 processor.

Peter Cohen for AppleInsider:

With a few exceptions, critical reception to the new iMacs has generally been tepid, ranging from “boring” to “an afterthought.”

Some criticized Apple for not delivering a larger screen than the standard 24-inch. Others complain about the lack of support for the M3 Pro or M3 Max processor.

We think ultimately that whatever its shortcomings, the M3 iMac is a very clear signal from Apple telling Intel Mac users that it’s time to move to Apple Silicon. Apple even said something to that effect in the release video.

Apple has also confirmed that there are no plans presently to re-introduce a 27-inch iMac model…

Today’s iMac is part of an unbroken product line that goes back to 1998, which makes it Apple’s longest-running continuous product brand…

[I]t’s still a unique differentiator for Apple — a device that fully embraces Apple’s ethos at that intersection of technology and liberal arts. It is selling in droves to schools and enterprise, and will continue to do so, even if the home user is opting more for portable form-factors.